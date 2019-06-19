What better way to continue to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend than by heading to The Venue for Red, White & Booze?

CANTON-What better way to continue to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend than by heading to The Venue for Red, White & Booze?

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Six Gun Suns, country rockers, will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. while national touring act, Blackjack Billy will get everyone further pumped up taking the stage at 11 p.m.

From Nashville, their bass player and solo acoustic artist, Clayton Shay is from Canton.

Shay said in a phone interview he has loved music his entire life, “I started playing piano around 4 or 5. I never had any lessons, for any of the instruments I play, I’ve just played by ear and watching other people play.”

Jed Rhoades is enthusiastic about The Venue hosting Blackjack Billy, “This is the first time the band he’s part of has been back to Canton. They tour all over the country and play (Blackjack Billy). The weekend they’re here, they’ll play here Friday, Chicago Saturday and then they’re off to another state. He’s got a big local following when he comes back. They are a legit. country band from Nashville.”

While attending Canton High, Shay said he participated in the Mr. Little Giant Pageant and won Mr. Little Giant Talent.

Additionally, he participated in Canton Idol which was part of the Friendship Festival and would perform at Billy’s Tap on a regular basis.

Following graduation from high school he attended Spoon River College then went on to ISU receiving his bachelor’s degree.

Shay said he had always been a fan of Blackjack Billy and ended up being their opening act.

Soon after they needed a bass player and the rest, as they say, is history.

He is looking forward to coming back to Canton, “I’ve wanted to make the people back home proud of me. I love the band. I love to be a part of something.”

Some of the things of note over his career?

“I opened for Rick Springfield once, and we play all over the country and Canada. Last year in Ontario we played for over 20,000 people!”

He said he’s looking forward to traveling with Blackjack Billy to Australia and New Zealand next year.

All tickets can be purchased through The Venue’s Facebook page, $15 in advance, $20 at the door (if any are left).

Advanced ticket purchase is being strongly suggested.

If you don’t have internet access, contact Shelly Dillard, 647-5240, ext. 2477.

“It’s Facebook.com/thevenuecanton. From there they can open the event and purchase tickets. There is not going to be a ton of seating that night. We’re going to have a lot of people in here that night. We’re going to have a huge stage up here.

A production company is coming in to set up a stage and stuff. There is limited seating. I’ve had people ask about that. We will have a limited amount of tables in the back with chairs. If you really want a seat, you just have to get here early. That was our reason for opening up a few hours before things start so people can get in if they need a seat,” said Rhoades.

The Venue is working with G&M Distributors and Rhoades said there will be some tasty adult beverage drink specials that evening.

“It’s our first big event we’re putting on. We did the Dueling Pianos, but I think this will be a big deal. We’re encouraging everyone to dress in ‘Merica colors, red, white and blue. We want everyone to dress up and have a good time.”

Those wishing to attend must be 18 or older.