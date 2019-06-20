The board approved closed session minutes of the May 20, 2019 regular board meeting. The written closed session minutes dated December 17, 2018 through May 20, 2019 remain closed was approved. The suggestion, that the audiotapes of regular and/or special closed session board meeting from July 17, 2017 through December 18, 2017 be destroyed in accordance with the Local Records Act was approved.

Rhet Vaughan will be employed as a Special Education Teacher at Brownsville Attendance Center for the 2019-2020 school year. Todd Haley will be employed as a part time Junior/Senior High School Dean of Students and a part time High School Social Science Teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. Kim Anderson was reassigned from a Bus Driver/Bus Aide to a Special Education Bus Driver for the 2019-2020 school year, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jonathan Goemaat. Kelsey Rankin was employed as the Junior High School Assistant Softball

Coach for the 2019-2020 school year, to ll the vacancy created by the resignation of Lora O’Daniel. Robin Mick was employed as a First Grade Teacher at Lincoln Attendance Center for the 2019-2020 school year, to fill the vacancy created by the reassignment of Kim Owen. Whitney Pearce was employed as an Elementary RtI Interventionist at Jefferson Attendance Center for the 2019-2020 school year pending certification.





