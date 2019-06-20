The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Don and Nancy’s Cafe, 124 N. Main St., Canton.

The cafe, which is housed in the former Brown’s Snappy Service building, opened last year.

“Thanks for coming in and thanks for supporting us for an entire year,” said owner Jesse Kidd, who also owns the business with his wife, Elizabeth.

Don and Nancy’s is open 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.