Starting July 1st 2019, you will no longer get warnings, instead it will be a moving violation that the Police will issue.

If you get three moving violations in a 12 month period your license will be suspended. The law states no texting, talking, or us- ing a navigation app while you are holding a phone. You have to use a hands free device or a bluetooth. It is also illegal to talk or text holding a phone at a red light, or at a stop sign, and while you are waiting in traffic. Drivers that are 18 and younger cannot use a Bluetooth, or a hands free device.