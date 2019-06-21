The United Methodist Women met in the Fellowship Hall of the Church June 4 with nine members answering roll call-Jill Baker, Jane Wages, Melba DeGroot, Rosalie Rittenhouse, Joanne Lindsey, Crystal Keller, Rosemary Kirk, Linda Austin, and Roberta Fletcher.

CUBA-The United Methodist Women met in the Fellowship Hall of the Church June 4 with nine members answering roll call-Jill Baker, Jane Wages, Melba DeGroot, Rosalie Rittenhouse, Joanne Lindsey, Crystal Keller, Rosemary Kirk, Linda Austin, and Roberta Fletcher.

Linda Austin gave the devotions: “The Phone Call” by Deanna Westow from “Mysterious Ways” and “Scarred for Life” by Amelia Rhodes from “All God’s Creatures.”

The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were read and approved.

Linda Austin read the correspondence including thank you notes from The Buddy Bags, Donnis Hall and Mary Rock.

We were awarded the Spirited Service award for 2018.

Melba DeGroot made a motion for the UMW to donate to South Park Methodist Church along with the money that was collected for the Back to School Bash on the second Sunday of the month.

Both churches are supporting the program, which is sponsored by many churches in Canton. Roberta Fletcher seconded.

Jane Wages made a motion to renew our membership to Fulton Mason Crisis Center, seconded by Rosemary Kirk.

Day Apart will be held at the Day Spring United American Methodist Church Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details will follow.

Members met Tuesday, June 11 to make a prayer blanket.

Roberta Fletcher will supply the shut-in treats for July.

There being no further business, Jane Wages made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Jill Baker.

The next meeting is Sept. 3, 9:30 a.m. Joann Lindsey will have the devotions and Rosemary Kirk the lesson.

Crystal Keller gave the lesson: “Lighten Your Load” from “The Five Minute Bible Study for Women.”