MACOMB — The city's McDonough County Public Transportation Committee was told Friday that there will be a free bus shuttle downtown to take people to the Macomb Municipal Airport for Heritage Days. Transit Director Nathan Cobb said the bus would pick up passengers every half hour, starting at 7 a.m., for the airport fly-in that Sunday.

Cobb said the bus would load passengers at the corner of Lafayette and Carroll streets. The last bus will leave downtown at 11 a.m., and there will be a 12:15 p.m. final departure from the airport to downtown.

The transit director also reported that an average of 649 people rode city bus routes in May, with a cumulative total of 7,496 on the northeast Macomb route. A monthly cumulative total of 39,354 rode Go West buses that month.

Cobb said preparations are being made for Western Illinois University campus routes this fall. He said two routes would be eliminated, but that the Jackson Street shopping route would run all day. Cobb said that bus carries the second-highest volume of passengers. He added that, with the closure of WIU's north residential quad, a bus shelter has been moved from that area to Q-Lot.

The transit director reported that 1,923 van trips were made in May through MCPT's "demand response" system. He said that included 986 senior citizens and 796 disabled customers.

Cobb shared letters of appreciation with the committee from two of the riders. "We've improved the quality of life for these people with our service," he said.

Committee members were told that five new buses will be in service this fall, purchased for $413,000 apiece through grant funding. "This will cut our fleet age in half," Cobb said.

The bus fleet has been reduced from 30 to 20, Cobb said, with 10 buses running at peak times during the day. The director said six of the buses acquired in 2004 will be replaced, He said three of them were recently sold by sealed bid, at an average price of $2,000 apiece.

Macomb Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said two bids were received to provide dispatching and van services. He said he is waiting for direction from the Illinois Department on how to proceed. Mayor Mike Inman said the city may hear back from IDOT within 30 days. Durham Transportation has a contract to provide services through July and this could be extended.

Cobb reported that facility condition assessments were made of the Macomb Transit Center and other MCPT properties. He said this is a federal requirement every four years. "If our own ratings fall below a certain level," he said, "we would be required to hire an engineer to conduct the assessments."

The committee received a report indicating that 41 van trips were made outside the county to take people to medical appointments. Over a 22 day period, 10 trips were made to Quincy, nine to Peoria, eight to Springfield, five apiece to Galesburg and Stronghurst, and one apiece to Table Grove, Monmouth, Carthage, and Jacksonville.

Cobb said the new Illinois capital bill is the first in history to address public transportation issues. He said $4.5 million would be disbursed, a total of 20 percent of the income from the increase in motor fuel taxes.



