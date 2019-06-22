Everything happens for a reason. You have to take the good with the bad. It is what it is.

Everything happens for a reason. You have to take the good with the bad. It is what it is. One thing can happen to make one of these sayings ring true or, as in my case, they can all come into play. My recent trip to SE Minnesota was just that, a mixed bag of emotions.

I was hoping that this story might be a two- or three-part series but I will be able to work it down to just one. Things didn’t work out the way I had hoped but like I said in the opening — it is what it is.

The idea was to do some riding (bicycle) and combine it with camping and fly fishing with the greatest emphasis on fishing. While the riding and camping didn’t work out so well, the fishing was pretty good, which at least saved the trip.

Getting into Harmony, Minnesota, where I planned to start on the bike, it was raining. That didn’t thrill me, riding in the rain, and I decided to bypass that part of the trip so I drove on. I went right to the fly shop in Preston where I then planned to ride to the nearby State Forest that was 10 miles away or so. It was there that I learned that the road I planned on taking was closed because the bridge was out. That’s not good but if I had ridden from Harmony it would have been worse. The route I would have had to take would have been two highways that had no shoulder for riding and would have been twice as far. Bypassing the first leg of the trip now seemed like a good omen. No way did I want to ride those roads.

It was then I decided that I would just drive to the state forest. I wanted to fish and didn’t want to spend all my time on the bike. And I would have done that if I stuck to the original plans.

In the forest now. Pay for my campsite and then they tell me that they also have to charge me a daily fee for having my truck in there. Fine, I’m already committed.

I wanted to fish Canfield Creek which runs down this lovely little valley. They had told me at the fly shop that the night before it had rained two inches and the creek might be running slightly quicker for a while. I found a sign that directs you to the creek, but it also told me that bikes were not allowed on the trails. Another setback.

I walk down to the creek and did find it running quicker; however, it was not stained. I followed the trail to a bridge that they had told me about at the fly shop.

Standing on the bridge and looking down at the creek, I could see trout rising. About that time, I began to feel a few raindrops. Nothing to get excited about yet; I needed to fish.

After a few drifts with a dry fly, I had my first trout, a lovely brown, about 12 inches long. I caught a few more as the rain began to fall a little harder.

At some point my mind told me I had better get to the campsite and get the tent up. What helped in my decision were the gnats. Absolutely horrible and I mean horrible.

I put the tent up in the rain and decided to cook some supper. What an experience. The gnats fell in the food, the coffee, in my eyes, in my ears, up my nose. I had to eat in the tent just to escape the torment.

Then it got cold and my tent was in the mud. Not fun. It was 42 degrees by morning. But I was able to drink my coffee in the morning relatively bug free.

I was able to get two hours of bug-free fishing that morning. Caught some fish and watched three deer cross the stream not far from where I was. It was a glorious morning as the sun came up in that valley, steam lifting from the water. But then all heck broke loose.

The bugs (gnats) came and they were worse than ever. Bug spray didn’t work. They were getting inside the head net. The face mask kept fogging up my glasses. Whatever I tried, it didn’t work. But at least I was catching fish.

Someone told me that the week before there were no gnats at all and then boom, they were there. The ranger station in the forest sold all their head nets in short order when the bugs came.

So, as I said earlier, all those little sayings happened on one trip. But no matter how it goes down it’s all a part of the adventure. But I will say that of all the trips I have been on this was the most miserable I have ever been, just because of the bugs. A good note though. I did find out that I could never make it on ‘Naked and Afraid’. The bugs would do me in first. I probably couldn’t even do it if the show was titled ‘Clothed and Afraid’.

Hey, you can come along on some of my other fly fishing adventures by following my blog at “TheWanderingFlyFisherman.blogspot.com”