MACOMB - Saturday, June 22, the third annual Hy-Vee car show made the most of some rain-free weather to bring guests over to see 28 classic and modified cars.

The free event even featured an inside-look at NASCAR racer Kyle Busch’s own M&M’s-branded car. The number 18 racer is a modified Toyota Camry, and while guests didn’t have a chance to peek under the hood, they had a rare peek inside the driver’s cabin of the M&M’s racer. An M&M’s-sponsored merchandise trailer was there to accompany the racer as well.

