A man was rushed to a Peoria hospital Monday morning after he reportedly was shot at a residence at 102 N. Vine Street in Kewanee.

Details are still sketchy as police continue their investigation, which includes officers from KPD, the Illinois State Police and the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force.

"We're following up leads, conducting interviews and processing the scene," ISP Sgt. Corey Peck told the Star Courier Monday morning. Peck heads up the investigative task force.

Peck said there is no update on the condition of the victims and he declined to give their names or any motives involving the incident.

Police said a call came in to the Kewanee Police Department just before 1 a.m. and the caller indicated that a shooting had occurred.

Police said they found a 25-year-old male who had been shot, as well as a 26-year-old female who had suffered blunt force injuries. Both were transported to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Kewanee and the man was further transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

“Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed the scene and agents and investigators are actively furthering the investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.