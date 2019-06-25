Doris E. Connolly, 90, of Canton, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at The Loft in Canton.

CANTON-Doris E. Connolly, 90, of Canton, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at The Loft in Canton.

She was born July 21, 1928 in Canton to Lloyd and Helen (Derry) Snowden. She married William Connolly on June 20, 1948 in Astoria. William preceded Doris in death on Oct. 14, 2005.

Survivors include son, Gary (Niceene) Connolly of Wapella; daughter, Sharon Connolly of Lewistown; two grandchildren, Paul (Ann) Connolly and Amber (Greg) Willis; four great-grandchildren, Matthew Connolly, Lauren Connolly, Wyatt Willis and Amanda Griffith; one great-great-grandson, Colt William Barnes; and sister, Lois (Jerry) Meehan of Malibu, California.

Doris was preceded in death by two brothers, James Snowden and Lloyd Snowden.

Doris worked as a Candy Striper at Graham Hospital in Canton and worked for the Mummert Seed Company in Astoria. She then was a Postal Clerk for 29 years for the United States Postal Service in Astoria. She was a member of the Astoria United Methodist Church.

Services will be Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria with Pastor Kevin Kessler officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Astoria Cemetery in Astoria.

Memorials may be made to the Astoria United Methodist Church or the Astoria Fire and Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org