FULTON COUNTY — An active shooter was reported Tuesday afternoon at 5250 E. Troy Rd with an officer down and six deputies on scene.

According to a 2:02 p.m. post by WCIL Scanner Radio on Facebook, the Illinois State Police and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the scene to assist.

At 2:33, the site indicated that SWAT from Peoria was also en route to the scene. One minute later, WCIL indicated two shots had been fired from what was initially thought to be a shotgun.

As of 2:34 p.m., the post was updated to reflect that three subjects were in the residence, and two are in custody after fleeing. An unattributed quote posted two minutes later reads, “2 subjects in custody were armed with a long rifle - not a shotgun.’

An update at 2:33 p.m. indicated that negotiators were en route to the scene. A later update at 2:48 p.m. indicated that Air Evac was en route to the scene.

At 5:09 p.m., the Illinois State Police Public Information Office released the following statement:

"Today at approximately 2 p.m., Illinois State Police officers responded to a battery and disturbance call in Avon, Illinois (Fulton County) involving the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Preliminary information indicates a Fulton County Deputy was shot and injured. The suspect involved is currently barricaded in rural Avon, and multiple police departments are on scene assisting with the ongoing situation. More details surrounding the incident are not available at this time. Illinois State Police will be the lead investigative agency. There is no additional information at this time; additional information will be released once it becomes available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.



— Michelle Langhout, Voice Editor