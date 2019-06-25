There was little action taken at Monday’s meeting of the Chenoa City Council, but there was discussion on a matter officially brought up by the city attorney during his report.

City Attorney Steve Mann officially brought forth the subject of allowing recreation vehicles and campers to be used as temporary living quarters within city limits when he began his report on the need of a singular ordinance for such a happening.

Resident and land owner Zach Lopeman actually brought the topic up in Public Comment, but let it go when Mann said he was addressing the issue in his report.

Lopeman asked about it because the Zoning Board action from last week was not listed on the agenda for this meeting. Mann pointed out he was going to discuss this during his report in order to get it on the agenda for the July 8 meeting.

“We’re going to report what happened in my report and these guys are going to discuss it and we’re going to have a resolution and we’re going to have that classification up at the next council meeting,” Mann said.

Mann said he has been hearing a variety of information and his interest in getting it organized to create one ordinance. Mann said that he was involved in talks about discussing a new special-use classification to accommodate the RV and campers for temporary residency.

The area in question is in the Industrial-1 zone in Chenoa, which is small and borders the railroad tracks — both the TP&W and Union Pacific lines. A special-use permit will still be needed.

He said the Zoning Board discussed this and voted unanimously to approve of this classification. It is to be a permit for two years or less, there would be certain dimensions for the mobile units.

Manufactured homes and permanent structure are not to be allowed, as well as no pop-ups.

The Zoning Board, Mann added, recommended a maximum of five units per property. This depends on the size of the property and the depending of street access for that property.

Also, the Zoning Board reserves the right to define additional requirements for any party applying for a special permit because every property is a little different, Mann said.

He also pointed out that, “the proposed use needs to be consistent with the land use plan. It cannot be detrimental to the danger of public health, safety, morals, comfort and general welfare. It cannot be injurious to the use and enjoyment of neighbors. It cannot impede orderly growth. It must be provided with adequate utilities, access roads …”

Dan Boian of the Zoning Board pointed at that the city needs the ordinance first, and then applications can be made individually with a separate hearing for each applicant.

Resident Les Stevens asked about the upcoming work along Commercial Street, where much of the I-1 zone rests. It was pointed out that access might be limited, but will be available for each piece of property.

Mann asked the commissioners to speak with him individually with questions and other thoughts each might have in order for the city attorney to draft the ordinance.

In an unrelated matter, resident and business owner Juan Cerda asked about trying to develop better use of the city property around the pool. “I feel like we’re missing something,” he said.

An idea that was discussed was a movie night with a huge screen, much like the “Movie in the Park” event that has taken place at City Park. This would be something similar to drive in.

Commissioner Dwayne Price said that the labor is there but it will take money to drive the labor, meaning it isn’t going to be inexpensive to get the needed work done.

“I love the idea, obviously it will take a lot of money,” Commissioner Lee Reinhart added. He suggested trying to find grant money since it can be associated with Route 66.

As for actual action taken by the council, it passed the minutes and bills from its June 11 meeting and, after an Executive Session, voted to increase Water Department employee Josh Bell’s hourly rate from $18.04 an hour to $19 an hour. Also, Brian Livezey of the Street and Sewer Department was made full-time with an increase to $14 an hour.