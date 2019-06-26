Not many actors/actresses would turn down a role in a Ron Howard movie, but Canton native Dustin Lewis passed on an opportunity to work with the legendary actor/director in favor of traveling home.

In this case, Lewis traveled from his current home in Atlanta, Georgia to his boyhood home, Canton.

June 27-30 he will portray Sky Masterson in the sold out Spoon River Community Chorus’ production of Guys and Dolls.

Tuesday morning, Carol Davis, founder of SRC Community Chorus and director of Guys and Dolls, in a small, intimate setting at the Majestic Theatre, shared how she came to know Lewis at a young age, “I came here (Canton) in ’82 and it wasn’t by choice. I was from a big city and I thought the only thing that would be here was cows and pigs. What I found, though, was people who who shared my love for the arts and people who participated in the arts. I joined the Fulton County Playhouse.”

Davis was instrumental in the early career of Lewis.

“Arts in Fulton County is the reason why I do what I do,” said Lewis.

He mentioned groups such as the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Spoon River College, SRC Community Chorus, Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development and Two River Arts Council, thanking them for cultivating future advocates for arts.

In addition to action, Lewis also owns a production company for television and film, Chipper Dog Productions.

When he around 9, his mom took him to theatre camp, “I remember having this overwhelming feeling that I was home; I was with my tribe.”

Between the ages of 9 and 15 he worked on well over 40 productions, “It was a trajectory for where I am today. This community has molded everything for me,” shared Lewis.

Davis emphasized the importance of art in the education system at every level noting math, science and STEM are important, but employers want an employee who can be a problem solver or think outside of the box, “That’s where arts can make a huge impact,” she said.

There are 67 people in the Guys and Dolls production ranging in age from 18-88.

Of those 67, only 25 are portraying characters.

Lewis noted how the arts can bring people together, “There is a farmer, a NCAA referee, judge, lawyer, banker, bee keeper, students to name a few. There is a lot of civil engagement when arts are part of the community.”

Arts with Impact is important, especially for those younger participating because it’s been shown to help with mental health, bullying and suicide prevention all the while providing that sense of belonging so many long for.

Lewis shared he had been bullied while attending school, “I found some place to go at Canton High. The people and teachers were stellar and great role models. And, I had a kick a** mom.”

His mom shared they didn’t have a lot of money while Lewis, his brother and sister were growing up.

While she wanted to do everything ‘right’ by them, Lewis and his brother hated sports and their sister loved them.

His brother is currently working on obtaining his doctorate in music while his sister is a therapist.

Lewis’s mom may have said it best, “My kids wouldn’t be where they are today if it weren’t for the community (Canton) we were in. The community set the stage for it.”

The SRC Community Chorus is a fundraising arm of the Spoon River College Foundation and is entering its 15th season.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be transferred to the new David L. Bishop Memorial Scholarship Fund.