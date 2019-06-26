AVON — A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon after he responded to a reported battery and disturbance at a residence in Avon.



According to an official statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, went to the rural residence about 2 p.m. Multiple shots were fired upon Chisum’s arrival. Sheriff Jeff Standard did not specify details behind the gunfire, other than to say that Chisum was struck by gunfire and eventually died as a result of the injuries. The residence is located between Avon and Ellisville. WCIL Scanner Radio reported the specific address of the call as 5250 E. Troy Road.

Standard noted Chisum was a four-and-a-half year veteran of his office and was a paramedic and former Fulton County EMA. Chisum was a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6. “On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum,” Standard stated in his release. “Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.” Following the shooting, a suspect had barricaded themselves, and multiple police departments were in Avon Tuesday evening assisting with the incident. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect was still barricaded. Peoria Journal-Star reported more than 100 police officers, deputies and first responders from more than a dozen departments lined North Bradley Avenue near OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center to show respect to Chisum. The Journal-Star noted officers from Peoria, Peoria County, Peoria Heights, Bartonville, Woodford County, Tazewell County, Knox County, Fulton County and Illinois State Police escorted the ambulance that was carrying Chisum’s body to the hospital. Norine Hammond, Republican representative for the state’s 93rd District, took to Facebook Tuesday night to express her support of the community and sheriff’s office. “I am devastated by the news out of rural Avon today. I have such respect for the job that our law enforcement community performs and the loss of one of these heroes is heartbreaking,” Hammond stated on Facebook.”My sympathies and condolences to the family of Deputy Troy Chisum, to Sheriff Standard and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, to the law enforcement community and to the people of Fulton County. God bless our fallen hero.” Editor Michelle Langhout initially reported on the incident. Additional reports may be forthcoming as more information is released by officials. Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments and questions on this story,

