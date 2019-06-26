MidAmerica National Bank’s Annual Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout, held Friday, June 12, raised a total of $3,526.44 for the City of Canton’s 2019 Fireworks Fund.

CANTON-MidAmerica National Bank’s Annual Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout, held Friday, June 12, raised a total of $3,526.44 for the City of Canton’s 2019 Fireworks Fund. For decades, MidAmerica has proudly purchased the food and supplies to host the cookout with all proceeds from food sales donated to the Fireworks Fund. In fact, MidAmerica has raised over $38,000 for the Fireworks Fund in the last 10 years.

“We were thrilled to see so many people come out to support our Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout,” said Rick Klinedinst, President and CEO of MidAmerica National Bank. “It is our honor to help sponsor the great community tradition of our hometown fireworks display, keeping families gathered in Canton to celebrate the holiday.”