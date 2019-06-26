C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation recently recognized and honored two employees, Linda Tryon and Norma Deters, for dedicated employment service to the local community action agency. Linda Tryon celebrated her 40th anniversary with C.E.F.S. on June 4th and Norma Deters achieved 25 years of service with the agency on June 1st. Tryon and Deters were presented with a plaque, certificate of appreciation, and gift on behalf of the agency and the Board of Directors.

Linda Tryon resides in Watson and works at the C.E.F.S. Central Office in Effingham in the Finance Department as a Staff Accountant. Norma Deters is from rural Teutopolis and works as the Site Supervisor for the Meals on Wheels of C.E.F.S. Program at the Dieterich Nutrition Site.

C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation is a not-for-profit Community Action Agency providing comprehensive human service programs for people in Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Shelby, Moultrie, Christian, and Montgomery Counties. The agency’s mission is to provide opportunities for people in our communities through education and support to achieve and maintain stability.

For more information about the agency and its programs, please contact the C.E.F.S. Central Office in Effingham at 217/342-2193 or visit the agency website at www.cefseoc.org.