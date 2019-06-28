MACOMB — Early Friday morning, June 28, police recovered suspect Jesse James Capps (37) after he reportedly smashed a window and destroyed an AC unit while trying to start a fight. Capps, waiting outside a trailer on South Ward Street, had been goading the occupant outside to fight over an unspecified conflict. Police said when the occupant wouldn’t come out, Capps tried to force his way through the window by shoving the window unit out of the way, but destroyed both the unit and window in the process.

When officers arrived on the scene, Capps had already fled on foot to his residence on West Jefferson Street. When officers made contact with Capps, deputy chief Dave Burnham described the suspect as sweaty, covered in mud and grass, and visibly intoxicated. Capps was arrested and taken to McDonough County Jail, where he is currently being held on a bond of $270.

