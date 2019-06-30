Sent Out on Behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Family of Deputy Troy Chisum mourns the loss of their husband, father, son and friend. We could never begin to thank law enforcement or the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support.

To the public, he became a hero on June 25th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To us he has always been a hero.

There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Married at 19 and loved more now than he was then. Our world will never be the same. His girls are strong and will get through this due to the strength, courage and love he instilled in us. He was the very best part of us. There is no better honor than to call him our husband and father. He is the greatest man we will ever know.” — Chisum Family

On June 28, family friends, and community participated in a Memorial Service at the Canton Varsity Softball diamond at 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. game. The community watched as his youngest daughter and her team played a softball game in his honor.