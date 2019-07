Join us July 7th, for our 11th year Homecoming dinner and singing at McHen- ry Good News Chapel in Crossville, with Pastor Jerry Crawford. Worship service is at 9:30 to 11:30, dinner is at 11:30, The special singing will be at 1:00 p.m. with Paul Phelps and Vicky Karcher. Come and hear and worship with us.