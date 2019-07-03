MACOMB — In a special meeting held Tuesday, the McDonough County Board voted to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the county. The $4 million verdict was issued by a jury in a 2017 retrial and upheld this year by the Illinois Appellate Court. It stemmed from a high speed pursuit in 2004 in which a vehicle turned in front of an oncoming squad car.. The county's insurance company already paid $2 million in the case. Tuesday's vote confirmed the county's payment of an additional $1.8 million. It authorized County Board Chairman George Dixon and State's Attorney Matt Kwacala to sign the agreement and to act on the settlement. "This has been a complicated process," Dixon said of the settlement negotiations. "But everything is now out in the open." Following the meeting, Dixon released details of the lawsuit settlement. The county will pay $1 million from insurance reserves by July 19, and then will make a final payment of $835,000 before December 1. Dixon said the plaintiff agreed to waive all accumulated interest in the case. "We saved the taxpayers $250,000," he said. The county board chairman said he is negotiating a bond issue that would restore the county's insurance reserves and pay the $835,000 balance due on the lawsuit in December. Asked why the county did not appeal the appellate court verdict to the Illinois Supreme Court, Dixon said the county board was advised by attorneys that there was only about a five percent chance that the county could win such an appeal. Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com