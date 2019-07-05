The Canton Fire Department recently visited the children at YMCA’s Summer Park and Recreation Program at Wallace Park.

Firefighter Josh Russell, pictured, and Assistant Chief Scott Roos talked about 4th of July fire safety, how to call 911 and the firetruck.

The Summer Park and Recreation Program includes free activities and lunch for school age children.

It is held weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 pm.