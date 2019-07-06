MaryEllyn Negley, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Red Oak Memory Care in Canton.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1926 in Liverpool to Orval and Mary Katherine (Ringhouse) Whitehead. They preceded her in death.

She married Ralph Negley on Dec. 17, 1946 in Canton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2019.

Surviving is one daughter, Janice (Brian) Emmons of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death is one brother, Donald Whitehead.

Together with her husband, she was a self-employed farmer in Fulton County for several years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Pritchard Clark Mother’s Club.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be St David Nazarene Church.

