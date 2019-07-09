MACOMB — John Bannon, Macomb Community Coordinator and Director of the 2020 Macomb Census, will be the guest speaker at the League of Women Voters' annual summer luncheon at The Old Dairy, Wednesday, July 17, at noon.

Bannon’s speech, “Count and Be Counted” will explain the importance of everyone being counted and the need for workers. Hiring is happening now. The application is online: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.

The public is encouraged to attend. Plan to arrive early to place your order from the menu and pay.



