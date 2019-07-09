Officers urge citizens to lock vehicle doors

MACOMB — Cars all across Macomb have seen an upswing in theft as of late, according to deputy chief Dave Burnham for the Macomb Police Department. A serial burglar has taken advantage of nearly 15 unlocked vehicles in the past month, and Burnham says there’s no better course of action than for citizens to take care and lock their doors. Items like iPads, phones, phone chargers, spare change and sensitive papers have been lifted from the unlocked vehicles, most typically at night. Burnham said the department has been reluctant to discuss the subject until now, assuming this information would prohibit the search effort--but now it’s become apparent that the public must start taking preventative action until the suspect can be caught.

“A lot of people seem to assume that if they lock their doors, the thief will break the window to get what they want,” Burnham said. “They won’t. They’ll just move on to the next car.”

If anyone has information regarding the recent car theft, citizens are encouraged to contact the Macomb Police department via phone at (309) 833-4505.



