Saturday, July 13 in Memory of John Lybarger the Cork & Pork Jeep Run, sponsored by McClane Motors, will be held with registration from 10-11 a.m. at the water tower Ste. Marie Park. The run will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with stops including MVP Happy Holler, Irene's Vineyard, The Hill and Hi Benders.

50/50 drawing each stop, raffle prizes to be given away at the Cork & Pork Festival in the Beer Garden at 4 p.m. Must be present to win.

Call 618-562-8979 for more information.