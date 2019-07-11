The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a fundraiser called “Front Porch Soaps & Gift Co” July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Graham Hospital.

CANTON-The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a fundraiser called “Front Porch Soaps & Gift Co” July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Graham Hospital.

Come and experience creative bath and body care indulgence and treat yourself to the aromas, colors and textures of “made with care” bath and body products for men and women.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to benefit Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Equipment Fund.