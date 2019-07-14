MACOMB — State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, believes as-yet-unidentified parties are involved in the Wednesday removal of two Western Illinois University Board of Trustees members by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The last-minute move by Pritzker removed trustees Jackie Thompson and Nick Padgett from the board on the eve of Thursday’s originally scheduled retreat to Western’s Quad Cities campus.

Rep. Hammond called the move by Pritzker and the situations leading up to the move as “disappointing and disgusting.”

“As with hundreds of other board appointees across the state, these individuals were selected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and were seated on the Board of Trustees, pending confirmation by the Senate Confirmation Committee,” Hammond stated in a media release. “Unfortunately, this committee has failed to act upon a large backlog of confirmations in a meaningful way, leaving our entire WIU board vulnerable to retaliatory action by those in the highest levels of our state government. As unconfirmed members, they can be removed from this board at the first sign that they might not fall in line with those with the power to remove them. This reality compromises their ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of the body they serve.”

Hammond said that very scenario is what happened Wednesday evening. She pointed to Padgett as an alum of Western who has “achieved great success in the area of finance, a skill that would benefit our university greatly.” She spoke of Thompson as “retired from a long, dedicated career serving the WIU community with great success.”

Before the end of the spring legislative session, Hammond and Republican 90th District Rep. Tom Demmer held a press conference urging the governor to submit his appointees to the state Senate for confirmation for the very reason that the governor can manipulate board member will — or attempt to do so — as long as an appointee has not been confirmed.

Remaining WIU trustees include Chairwoman Polly Radosh of Good Hope, Greg Aguilar of East Moline, Erik Dolieslager of Quincy, Kisha M.J. Lang of Maywood, Doug Shaw of Peoria and student trustee Justin Brown of Rantoul. Brown was appointed July 1, 2018, and his term expires June 30, 2020. All other members, as well as Padgett and Thompson, were appointed in March of this year. So within four months of his appointments, Pritzker has removed two appointees.

The discussion of the fate of a number of Western programs was on the agenda. The agenda included resolutions to eliminate the following programs: graphic communications, art teacher education, Spanish teacher education, French teacher education, nutrition and food service management, public health and hospitality management. Other agenda items included a review of Fall 2019 enrollment projections, management discussion and overviews of academic and non-academic organization.

The agenda also included the approval of a presidential contract. According to the university, interim President Martin Abraham will continue to serve in that capacity until the next regular meeting Oct. 3-4 in Macomb.

“While I am disappointed with the governor’s decision to remove these two individuals, I think the Pritzker administration has been subjected to a campaign of misinformation from a group of individuals who seek to undermine the future of WIU for their own personal benefit,” Hammond stated. “These individuals must be identified and dealt with appropriately. WIU’s Board of Trustees, like all independent boards across the state, must retain the autonomy that is critical to guiding the university to a prosperous future.”

The back-and-forth between trustees, administrators and personal interest groups has been an ongoing theme since the university has experienced a major drop in enrollment over the past several years. Calls for former President Jack Thomas’ resignation were being uttered back at the time when faculty and staff representatives were trying to get contracts renewed as well as eliminate or reduce the need for employee layoffs. The board at the time did not entertain such ideas of asking for such a resignation. The board drew heat in the fall of 2018 when it was revealed that discussions directly impacting staff, faculty and programs were being conducted in closed session. This action was deemed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office as being in violation of the Open Meetings Act. Shortly thereafter, Chairwoman Cathy Early resigned from the board, and the remaining board was summarily wiped out — save for the student trustee.

In June, former trustee Lyneir Cole provided a chain of emails to the McDonough County Voice outlining interactions between a Thompson and Larry Balsamo focused on removing Thomas as university president. Other trustees were mentioned in the emails as being on board with removal. Cole had resigned in 2018 after it was revealed he was both a trustee and had taken a job as a state employee.

Balsamo is a retired history professor from the university and bears a scholarship in his name. He is also a major figure within the WIU Foundation. Not long after news of the emails became public, Vice President for Advancement and Public Services Brad Bainter was terminated from his position with the university. Bainter in his role was a top liaison between the administration and the Foundation.

In response, the Foundation demanded Bainter be reinstated.

The Foundation stated in a letter to the media: “To be clear, the WIUF’s (executive committee) strongly disagrees and is extremely concerned with the recent termination of Brad Bainter, as the University’s VP for Advancement and Public Service, by President Thomas… Mr. Bainter has 35 years invested with Western Illinois University and is a loyal and immensely respected member of the university and Macomb community.“

The Foundation’s executive committee went on to underscore the importance of having Bainter as their liaison with the administration: “This independent action by President Thomas weakens the Foundation’s charge to grow and manage gifts to the Foundation and appears to have been hastily implemented, without planning, discussion with or disclosure to the WIU (Foundation Executive Committee), who rely on Mr. Bainter’s leadership to operate and advocate for the Foundation and the university.“

At the Board of Trustees’ June meeting, Thomas publicly stepped down from his position as WIU President and accepted two years of paid administrative leave with the option to return as a faculty member at the end of those two years. He was replaced July 1 by interim President Abraham.

Gov. Pritzker’s press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh, issued this statement to media following the trustee removal: “The administration determined it was in the best interest of the WIU community to go a different direction, and we wish both of them well. We expect to name additional appointees shortly.”

This statement prompts the further questions of what “shortly” means and how the governor is gauging what constitutes the “best interest of the WIU community.”

**Clarification: The print version of this story read that Thomas has offered his resignation in exchange for two years' severance with the option to return as paid faculty after the two years. Thomas in fact stepped down as WIU President and accepted an offer of two years' paid academic leave with the option to return as faculty at the end of the two years. The Voice apologizes for the confusion.

