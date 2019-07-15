MACOMB — The McDonough County Board's planning committee was told Thursday that the Graphic Information Systems office at Western Illinois University is involved in the documentation of this year's flooding of farm fields in the region.

Committee member Mike Kirby said the GIS crew is using flyover photographs as a base for documentation. The county is a partner with WIU, along with the city of Macomb, in funding the GIS office.

In other business, County Board Chairman George Dixon reported that an audit recently discovered that Waste Management has been overpaying the county in landfill fees for the past 15 years. He said total payments of $57,429 should have been $33,350.

Dixon said Waste Management has waived receiving any refund and will adjust its billing going forward.

The committee was told that 45 cats remained in the city/county animal shelter at the end of June after 23 were adopted and four were turned over to animal rescue groups. There were eight dogs left in the shelter at the end of the month after 16 were reclaimed and five were adopted.

Bonnie Smith Skripps, president of the Humane Society of McDonough County, reported that her group raised $9,700 at its major fundraiser in June. "The community always responds," she said.

Skripps said society members distributed information on its new animal shelter fundraising campaign during Macomb Heritage Days and will also hand out material during the Western Illinois University Homecoming Parade. "We've still got a long way to go," she said of the fundraising effort.

The humane society president said money has been donated from the recent Blandinsville Golf Outing and that it will be split between the humane society and the animal shelter.

Eric Blakeley reminded the committee that the Burlington Kennel Club dog show would be held at Western Illinois University on July 20 and 21. Like last year, a puppy show will be included in the program.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com