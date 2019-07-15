The Peoria Municipal Band, under the direction of Dr. David Vroman, will continue their 82nd season of concerts in the Peoria Warehouse District on Wednesday, July 24 and Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in Peoria.

PEORIA-The Peoria Municipal Band, under the direction of Dr. David Vroman, will continue their 82nd season of concerts in the Peoria Warehouse District on Wednesday, July 24 and Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in Peoria. There will be a special concert on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church on 2400 W. Northmoor Rd. in Peoria. All concerts are free of charge and parking is adjacent to the performing venues. Only a couple weeks left so if you haven’t heard the group, you need to come out this week to hear what you have been missing.

Bring your friends as we travel to “Outer Space” for the Wednesday night, July 26, concert in the Warehouse District near Kelleher’s. Dawn Clark will be the featured instrumentalist for this concert. She will be performing on the “best instrument” in the band according to Dr. Vroman. The featured vocalist will be Alex Pullen. Since we’re travelling to outer space you should expect some Star Wars, Star Trek, the moon and the stars. Come out to listen to see where our travels take us in outer space. There should be music for everyone’s enjoyment, so to start the season off right, we hope you will join the band at the corner of State and Water streets where parking is plentiful. Bring lawn chairs or sit at the tables provided by Kelleher’s.

Friday night the band is at another favorite “play-out” venue, United Presbyterial Church. The church is located at 2400 W. Northmoor Road in Peoria. This is a one-hour concert with no intermission, but lots of enjoyable music. Some of the selections will include Amazing Grace Beguine Again and Celebration of Spirituals. Our vocalist, Alex Pullen will be with us as well. Bring chairs to sit in the beautiful outside setting on the church grounds

“Some Sousa” will be the musical theme for the Sunday, July 28, concert in the Glen Oak Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will include several Sousa selections as well as Elvis Presley’s Golden Hits and Acclamation. In addition, Alex Pullen our vocal soloist and the “best instrument” in the band featuring Dawn Clark will be performing on this concert. Come out to the park to enjoy a great experience on a beautiful summer evening. You might want to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn. There are lots of park benches available to enjoy the evening’s concert and there is plentiful parking and concessions at the park.

The Peoria Municipal Band was formed in 1937 through the efforts of Local 26 of the American Federation of Musicians and interested citizens. Prior to 1937 the band was a professional municipal band complete with management and "Soloists of National Reputation". Current band members come from all walks of life; many are currently music teachers in the local schools. They are selected by audition and then commit to a full season of rehearsals and performance. Hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed their music since 1937. Today, with the support of the city, the band continues the long-standing tradition of excellence in music.

For more information, contact: Director David Vroman at 309-677-2605, Manager George Graves, Jr. at 309-691-3318 or Publicity Coordinator, Liz Driscoll at 309-697-2275.