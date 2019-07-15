MACOMB — Western Illinois University English professor Shazia Rahman introduces her book Place and Postcolonial Ecofeminism at New Copperfield's Book Service, 120 North Side Square, Macomb, Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m.

While news reports about Pakistan tend to cover Taliban attacks and bombings, and academics focus on security issues, the environment often takes a backseat in media reportage and scholarship. In particular, Pakistani women's attachment to their environment and their environmental concerns are almost always ignored.

In Place and Postcolonial Ecofeminism Dr. Rahman traces the ways in which Pakistani women explore alternative, environmental modes of belonging, examines the vitality of place-based identities within Pakistani culture, and thereby contributes to evolving understandings of Pakistani women — in relation to both their environment and to various discourses of nation and patriarchy.

Dr. Rahman is celebrating her book's publication with her friends and interested readers at New Copperfield's Book Service in Macomb before she leaves to accept a position at the University of Dayton.

The event is free and everyone is invited.

New Copperfield's Book Service is an independent, general interest bookstore on the north side of Macomb's historic downtown square, with books available in stock and by special order. The store carries a selection of general interest, children's books and educational toys, with special emphasis of local history, local music and local authors. The work of local artists and photographers is displayed in the Gallery.



— Submitted