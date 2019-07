Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library’s Summer Reading program came to a conclusion Friday and they celebrated with a swimming party.

They had 427 children enroll in the program, 3,040 participants and 64 programs in six weeks.

The theme of this year’s program was, ‘It is Showtime at Your Library.’

The children read a total of 4,140 hours in six weeks!