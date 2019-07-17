In Fulton County Court Wednesday morning, Nathan Woodring, who faces two charges of first degree murder, pled not guilty.

Judge Thomas Ewing found probable cause that Woodring may have committed the murder of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum June 25.

Woodring’s charges include first degree murder of a peace officer, a Class M Felony that carries with it a possible sentence term of natural life in prison, and first degree murder, also a Class M Felony that carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

State’s Attorney Justin Jochums presented evidence from Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper Matthew Poulter who works in Zone 4 Investigations.

Poulter testified that once he responded to the scene June 25 at 50250 Troy Road in rural Avon, he learned that a deputy had been shot and the body not recovered. He then learned the individual was Deputy Troy Chisum with the suspect being Nathan Woodring. Fulton County Deputies had been dispatched to that address for a possible assault and dog bite.

Poulter said Sergeant/Investigator Matthew Watters, Deputy/Investigator Jonathan Webb and Sergeant Dan Daly had responded to the scene.

According to reports gathered from ISP Investigations, Poulter testified that Watters indicated he heard Woodring’s address and knew of him and previous threats he had made to police.

Watters told investigators Chisum drove his vehicle around theirs to the scene and while putting on their bullet proof vests, Chisum walked toward the house and saw a man walk toward the house. He then spoke to the driver of a blue car that was attempting to pull away from the scene.

Watters saw Chisum speak to the driver of the car, then run up the porch of the house. Chisum pounded on the door then Watters heard a loud shot, which was described similar to the sound of a shotgun, and saw Chisum run off of the porch then heard a second shot. Watters sought cover and lost sight of Chisum then indicated to Daly that he believed Chisum was down.

ISP reports show, Poulter said, that the driver of the blue car was Linda Woodring, mother of Nathan Woodring.

Linda Woodring told ISP investigators that she had spoken to her son earlier that day and he appeared agitated about his daughter and her friends. Linda Woodring traveled to the scene to drive a female to Galesburg when she made contact with a police officer who asked her who was on the house’s porch; she told the officer it was her son, Nathan Woodring. She was then allowed to leave.

Poulter said investigators spoke with other the female in the car, who said she had been staying at the house with Nathan Woodring’s daughter when she got woken up by Woodring who told her that he pistol-whipped somebody and that his mom was coming to pick her up. The female indicated that while leaving, she saw Woodring take a shotgun and another firearm that looked like an AK-47 out of a Chrysler vehicle. There was no one else in the house after she left, the report indicated.

Poulter testified that Woodring was arrested the following day, June 26, after an hours-long stand off with police. Reports show that the ISP SWAT members searched the residence and found no one else inside.

ISP reports say a SWAT member overheard Woodring talking to himself and saying that gun accidentally went off by itself.

Poutler said Coroner Steve Hines knew Chisum professionally and was able to identify the body on scene. Hines was present while Chisum’s body was sealed in a body bag then transported to OSF in Peoria where x-rays were taken. Chisum’s body was then sealed again and taken to the Peoria Coroner’s Office.

Hines was also present for the autopsy, which showed a gunshot wound to the back of Chisum to be the cause of death. Chisum had been wearing his service belt; his service pistol was recovered which was still secured in the holster.

Poulter further testified that three firearms were recovered from the scene, an AK-47 type weapon and two 12 gauge shotguns. Also recovered were both live and spent ammunition.

Following the evidence provided by Jochums, Judge Ewing found probable clause that a crime may have been committed.

Public Defender Nick Cotta entered a plea of not guilty and requested a speedy trial with a special setting. An order is expected to be submitted for this, which will be set at a later date.