MACOMB — It has been stated since the beginning of the nation’s Democratic process that the people decide who their representatives are. However, 93rd District Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, asserts that in the case of Illinois, whoever controls the districting map gets to determine their voters.

Such a process has enabled the Democratic party to maintain dominance over state matters for decades with Speaker Michael Madigan keeping a firm grasp on the districting map. The issue of gerrymandering — or the manipulation of district boundaries to generate a predictable voter outcome — was recently presented to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 5-4 decision, the justice determined the federal government does not have authority to dictate matters over district mapping. Because of this, Rep. Hammond is asking the voters of Illinois to sign a petition to amend the Legislature Article of the Illinois Constitution. The amendment would take the map out of the hands of politicians and establish an independent, non-partisan commission to draw maps based on the 10-year Census. Such an amendment was filed by House Minority Leader Jim Durkin on Jan. 17, and was swiftly moved to Madigan’s Rules Committee where it has yet to see the light of day.

Hammond was joined by west-central Illinois Republican representatives Mike Uses, Randy Frese, C.D. Davidsmeyer and Tom Demmer in support of the amendment.

“Our democracy is built upon the premise that voters choose their elected officials,” said Hammond. “But in Illinois, a partisan map-drawing process that allows majority party lawmakers to draw their own maps and essentially choose their voters is used. This procedure protects incumbent legislators and solidifies majority party control…Gerrymandering stifles democracy and undermines our representative form of government.”

According to the amendment’s language, it “provides for the selection of Commissioners and establishes the authority of a Special Commissioner to design a redistricting plan in the event that the Commission fails to properly adopt and file a redistricting plan. Effective beginning with redistricting in 2021 and applies to members elected in 2022 and thereafter.”

Reasons for the amendment as stated within the bill language also indicate concerns for maintaining integrity of entire communities, whereas current gerrymandering does not acknowledge geographic boundaries of whole communities and is subject to the map carving out specific neighborhoods. The bill language also infers that racial profiling and economic bias play a factor in the current process. The state auditor general will be in charge of drawing at random approved applicants for the three-person review panel as well as accept applications for the redistricting commission. It is the review panel that determines who will be named a commissioner. The commission shall be nonpartisan.

The full text of Durkin’s amendment proposal can be read online at: https://bit.ly/2JyXgYj

“Through this Supreme Court decision, the drawing of unfair legislative maps can and will continue in Illinois until the Constitution is amended in a manner that ends the practice,” Hammond said, urging the public to sign the petition. “People need to let lawmakers know that voters should choose their representatives rather than allowing representatives to choose their voters.”

The petition is located online at: http://www.ilhousegop.org/redistricting. As of Monday, there were 1,137 signatures. Illinois House Republicans cite a poll conducted by Southern Illinois University’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute that indicates 72 percent of Illinois residents support creating an independent commission to draw legislative district maps. The majority is bipartisan — meaning both Democrats and Republicans approve by majority.



