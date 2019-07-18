The fourth annual Canton Area Heritage Days: Antiques, Crafts, & Collectibles Show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Jones Park, downtown Canton.

The event is a fundraiser for and is hosted by the Canton Area Heritage Center, a non-profit group that manages a museum in Canton that showcases the history and culture of Canton and Fulton County.

The show will feature a number of vendors displaying and selling Antiques, Crafts & Collectibles.

During the show visitors can also enjoy browsing the several Antique, Boutique, and Primitives shops around the downtown square.

Food will be available for purchase by Bash Bros. BBQ, and musical entertainment by Nathan Taylor will also at the event, making it a family-friendly affair for antique lovers, crafters and collectors.

Vendor space is still available for the show.

If you are interested in being a vendor it is $35 for a 10’x10’ space and $60 for 10’x20’ space.

To sign up contact Jim Morgan at jf.morgan@live.com or 309-224-6422.

For more information on the show, or about the Canton Area Heritage Center and membership, contact the Heritage Center, 309-647-2242 or email cahcpo19@att.net.