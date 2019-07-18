The 2nd Annual Car Show to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held in the Astoria Town Park Saturday, July 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be trophies for the top 25!

Registration is $15 per car. But spectators are free!

There will be food, music, a silent auction, a cake walk and more!

For more information, contact Neil Danner 309-329-2774.