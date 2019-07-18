Neighbors Opposing Polluted Environments (N.O.P.E.) which includes concerned citizens in Bernadotte, Isabel, and Lewistown townships will hold a joint meeting, Tuesday, July 23 at Isabel Church US HWY 24, one mile south of Duncan Mills, 6:30 p.m.

DUNCAN MILLS-Neighbors Opposing Polluted Environments (N.O.P.E.) which includes concerned citizens in Bernadotte, Isabel, and Lewistown townships will hold a joint meeting, Tuesday, July 23 at Isabel Church US HWY 24, one mile south of Duncan Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Fulton County citizens and neighbors opposing the proposed hog facilities managed by Professional Swine Management are asked to attend.

Visit http://nopenews.com/ for more details about the organization.