Betty Sue Young, 82,

of Carmi passed away at

12:30 a.m., Wednesday,

July 17. 2019 at Wabash

Christian Village. She

was born in Evansville,

IN on October 19, 1936

the daughter of John William

and Minnie Octavia

(Whetstone) Evans. Betty

married Clark “Boone”

Young on February 4, 1954

and he preceded her in

death on July 18, 1998. She

worked as a CNA. She was

a member of the American

Legion Post #224 Auxiliary,

the VFW Post #3581

Auxiliary and the Enfield

General Baptist Church.

Betty is survived by

two daughters, Virginia

(George) Tidwell, of Norris

City and Vallerie Horner,

of Evansville; brother,

Jimmy Lynn Fisher, of

Sylacauga, AL; sister-inlaw,

Von Fisher, of Grayville;

five grandchildren,

Kelly Tidwell, Amy Graham,

Victor Ramirez, Cindy

(Greg) Palk and James

Hoover; eleven greatgrandchildren,

Samantha,

Allison, Halley and Caleb

Ramirez, Daniel (Autumn)

Matthews, David Anthony

Jackson, Jacob Nuckolls,

Lachrisha (Randall) Essary,

Elizabeth Gail, Liam

and Owen Henry Palk and

many great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in

death by her parents, her

husband, a daughter, Clara

Jean Young, three brothers,

Robert and David Lee

Evans and Martin Fisher

and three sisters, Leona

Eckols, Dorothy Knight

and Janet Johnson.

Funeral services for Betty

will be held at 3:00 p.m.,

Sunday, July 21, 2019 at

Campbell Funeral Home

in Carmi. Burial will be in

Stokes Chapel Cemetery in

Crossville. Visitation will

be on Sunday from 12:30

until service time at Campbell

Funeral Home.