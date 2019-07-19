Quincy University hosted its 156th Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 11. Among the 210 undergraduates and 43 graduate degree recipients were two local students, Sarah Rene Redington, Avon and Josie Lee Bauer, Vermont.

QUINCY-Quincy University hosted its 156th Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 11. Among the 210 undergraduates and 43 graduate degree recipients were two local students, Sarah Rene Redington, Avon and Josie Lee Bauer, Vermont.



The procession was led by University marshal, Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art, and assistant marshals, Dr. David Kirchhofer and Dr. Scott Luaders, professors of physics and chemistry, respectively. Dr. Teresa Reed, vice president for academic affairs, convened the ceremony and Reverend William Spencer O.F.M., director of campus ministry, delivered the invocation.



Steven T. Campbell '73, delivered this year's commencement address. Campbell has served as U.S. Cellular's executive vice president - finance, chief financial officer and treasurer, since 2007. Campbell joined U.S. Cellular in 2005 as vice president and controller. Prior to joining U.S. Cellular, he held senior leadership positions at 3Com Corporation, U.S. Robotics Corporation and Amoco Corporation.

