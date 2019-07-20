The Canton Fire Department, which formerly housed the Canton Police Department, has three aging air conditioning/heating units ranging from installation dates of 86’, 95’ and 96’.

CANTON-The Canton Fire Department, which formerly housed the Canton Police Department, has three aging air conditioning/heating units ranging from installation dates of 86’, 95’ and 96’.

Alderman Quin Mayhew, Lake, Buildings & Grounds Chair, told Council at their Tuesday meeting the 1995 unit needs replaced as it is continuously breaking down.

Each time it breaks down it costs $350 to fix.

The unit in question is located above the living quarters, said Quin Mayhew.

The money to replace the unit is in the capital fund.

Council voted to replace the broken equipment with a 150,000 BTU 5 ton AC/gas unit at a cost of $8,400 by a unanimous vote.

In other Council news:

•A special event request was granted for Heritage Days Antique and Collectible Show to be held Aug. 10

•A request for a Class F Special Event Liquor License for St. Mary’s Catholic Church was approved. The special liquor license is for their annual festival to be held Aug. 7.

•A request from Brew N Cue for a special event and road closure to be held Aug. 10 was approved. The event is a benefit for fallen Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum.