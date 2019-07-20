After about a half hour the first fish finally took the bait. The slack line on the pole began to move steadily outward.

After about a half hour the first fish finally took the bait. The slack line on the pole began to move steadily outward. Seth picked up the pole and waited for the line to straighten completely. When it did, he set the hook and began his battle with a carp. Yes, I said it, a carp. However, the battle was short. After a few cranks on the reel the line broke. A big fish? Maybe.

That same scene repeated itself four or five times in the next hour, all with the same result, the line breaking. You might think they were all monster fish. Just maybe, one or two were but probably not. No. The reason behind it all was brittle line. I couldn’t remember the last time I had changed out the line on the poles. It must have been awhile for the line was no good.

Fast forward to the next night. Now, with fresh new line on the poles, we were poised to try it again. Armed with new confidence, we planned on having a good night with some catch and release carp.

Nothing but simple gear. A couple of poles with nothing more than a single hook and a small split shot to get the bait out. Casts are no more than twenty feet or so. The bait, nothing more than a ball of corn flakes. You just grab a handful of the breakfast cereal and dip it in the water and crunch it up as you squeeze the water out. Once it is the right consistency you break it off into pieces, four balls per handful for me.

You then make it into a pear shape as you mold it onto the hook. Simple enough.

Again, it took about a half hour before the first fish. We keep a slack line to make it easier to see the fish bite. Carp can go in two ways. Either a gentle take of the bait where the line slowly tightens or one where they go full blast from the get-go. We experienced both on this night.

The first fish took it slowly, so Seth waited and set the hook. Will our line hold this time? With relief, the line was good as Seth fought the six-pound fish and brought it to shore. Ten minutes later he had another, this one, however, a little smaller.

We caught four or five more that evening, all of various sizes. One of the smaller ones, three maybe four pounds, nearly took one of the poles into the lake with it. It was one of those hard bites where the fish just took it hard. Seth had to nearly jump into the water to grab the pole as there was nothing showing but the reel as the rest of the pole was in the water and still going as Seth grab it. I was glad he was right there because my aging body would have never been quick enough to get the pole before it disappeared into the depths of the lake.

So why not carp? They are an exciting fish that offer some great power and fight. We don’t ever keep any for I am not a big fan of the meat, but they are sure fun to catch. Tactics and gear are so simple, anyone can do it. One of the first fish I ever caught was a carp and it was on a cane pole. That was nearly 50 years ago. Take the kids and give it a try.

*** A frog eye picture this week. Now look at the picture again. You might have missed something. I was driving along when I spotted the bullfrog along the side of the road. I stopped the truck and decided to snap a few pictures (there’s just something about frogs that I love). If you look in the reflection of the frog’s eye you can actually see my truck. Kind of wild isn’t it?

*** Last year at this time I was heading out every morning to photograph deer, bucks specifically. I was fighting heat, humidity and mosquitos as I set out along a bean field. This is one of those, a 15-pointer. It is hard to tell from this photograph, but the beans are very tall, three maybe four feet. I have never seen beans this tall before and this year, well, you know the story. I photographed three monsters on the day of this photograph, a story that I told you about last year. There were two 15-pointers and one thirteen hanging out together. I had photographed a 10-pointer just moments before I spotted these guys. A few days later, I shot a couple of 10’s, all from the same area.

It is hard to sit in a blind with such brutal heat. You have to set up in the dark and not long after sunrise you find yourself begging for relief from the heat so most outings are short as you pray that the deer pass early so that you can remove yourself from the sauna that you are hiding in.

*** In the sunrise photo you will see two Bald Eagles flying through. They are still hanging around the drained lake, looking for the remains of dead carp.