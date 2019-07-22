Fay Newman

age 91, of Marion,

formerly of Enfield

Fay Newman, 91, of Marion,

formerly of Enfield passed

away at 2:21 p.m., July 19,

2019 at Heartland Regional

Medical Center in Marion.

IL. She was born in

Velma, OK on March 16,

1928 the daughter of Sidney

and Minnie (Anderson)

Kinsey. Fay married

William S. “Bill” Newman on

February 19, 1949 and he

preceded her in death on

February 9, 2018. She was

a homemaker who enjoyed

crocheting and cooking.

Fay is survived by her

daughter, Cathy Newman,

of Marion; a sister,

Carolyn Susie Campbell,

of Carmi and a nephew,

David Campbell. She was

preceded in death by her

parents, her husband, Bill,

and a brother, Ray Kinsey.

Funeral services for Fay

Newman will be held at

11:00 a.m., Wednesday,

July 24, 2019 at Campbell

Funeral Chapel in Carmi.

Burial will be in Enfield

Cemetery in Enfield. Visitation

will be on Wednesday

from 10:00 a.m. until

service time at Campbell

Funeral Home. Campbell

Funeral Home in Carmi is

in charge of arrangements.