ALEDO — Mercer County District 404 Superintendent Scott P. Petrie was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Iowa over the weekend.

According to online records from the Scott County, Iowa, Sheriff's Department, Petrie, 52, was arrested Saturday night by Eldridge, Iowa, police on misdemeanor offenses of failure to yield, no insurance, no registration and OWI/first offense. OWI is the Iowa equivalent to a DUI in Illinois.

Eldridge is north of Davenport in the Quad Cities.

Online records indicate Petrie posted a $1,000 bond to be released from the Scott County jail Sunday morning. Online court records indicate charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to carry registration card as well as OWI/first offense.

He could make a court hearing Tuesday morning in Scott County followed by a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 2.

WRMJ News Radio in Aledo first reported the arrest over the weekend and had a statement from Mercer County District 404 school board President Julie Wagner on behalf of the board of education.

"The school board is aware of the situation and looking into it. Since this is a personnel issue, we can not comment further at this time," she said to WRMJ.

Petrie was hired as superintendent in February 2016.