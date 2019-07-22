Funeral services for Bonnie J. Ricketts, 91 of Aledo, will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Aledo Fire Department or to Mercer County Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services for Bonnie J. Ricketts, 90 of Aledo, will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Aledo Fire Department or to Mercer County Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Bonnie June was born on June 5, 1928 in Deadwood, South Dakota to William Guy & Edith Alice (Madsen) Bailey. She was a 1946 graduate of Aledo High School and had attended Monmouth College. She married C. Alan Ricketts on January 3, 1954 in Aledo. Alan preceded her in death on October 7, 2015.

Bonnie was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of the Aledo United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Group. Bonnie was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Illini Fan.

Bonnie is survived by her children and spouses: Lynn & Jim Childs of Aledo; Bill Ricketts of Galesburg; Todd & Danielle Ricketts of Peoria; grandchildren: Jason & Susan Childs, Lindsay & Brian Fearman and Bailee Ricketts; great-grandchildren: Madison, Tiana, Haddie, Tylie, Brylie and Harminee; step-great-grandchildren: David, Joselyn and Ben; a brother, Albert Bailey of Portland, OR; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rev. Robert & Sandra Peterson of Shorewood, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Bailey; sister, Betty Brandson and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alyce and Don Rose.