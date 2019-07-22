At 11:27am on 7/18/19 the White County Sheriff's Office was advised of a possible attempted child abduction at Enfield, IL.Sheriff Doug Maier and Sgt. Craig Poole responded arriving at the residence, 119 Mulberry Street in Enfield,IL at 11:29am.

Two boys age 7 and 9 advised a red van/suv had pulled up beside them while walking and offered them candy. They also asked

them if they wanted a ride. The boys said they cannot take candy from strangers and the vehicle then left. They said there was no attempt to force them into the vehicle. The vehicle had four male subjects in the vehicle. Advised they all appeared to be teenagers.

The Sheriff's Office received information about the owner of the vehicle and were able to determine the four subjects inside the vehicle. Four juvenile subjects (age 14-16) were the individuals who had talked to the boys. All four juveniles and their parents came to he Sheriff's Office and were interviewed.

The four all admitted that they were the ones who talked to the boys. The driver of the vehicle was the only one who spoke to the boys. The juvenile who offered the boys candy said he thought the situation would be funny but now understands the seriousness of the situation and understands the turmoil that the incident has caused.

The report will be forwarded to State Attorney Denton Aud to determine if criminal charges will be filed.