Sharon J. Pierson, 78, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

LEWISTOWN-Sharon J. Pierson, 78, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Nov. 26, 1940 at Cuba, the daughter of Nelson and Audrey (Martin) Swearingen. She married Frank Pierson at Lewistown. He died April 25, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a special friend, Evelyn Hines. Surviving are four children, Edward L. Pierson of Lewistown, Jeffrey A. Pierson of Canton, Dennis E. (Lara) Pierson of South Bend, Indiana, and Suzie (Lee) Emken of St. David; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Mary Lou Belless.

Sharon was a homemaker and had worked at Casey’s and the former Day & Palin for many years. Sharon had many cleaning jobs over the years for both business and residential customers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon also enjoyed activities at Spoon River Towers, helping with the Lunch with Friends Program, playing games and watching game shows on TV. Sharon was a member of the Royal Neighbors and had been a former Boy Scout Leader. She had been on a bowling league for several years.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Conner Cemetery at rural Lewistown with Reverend Monroe Bailey officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral arrangements.

To view Sharon’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.