As one session ends and another is set to soon begin for the Illinois Legislature, Sen. Jason Barickman does not take any breaks. This was evident with a stop in Pontiac on Monday.

Barickman, who represents the 53rd legislative district covering the people of Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Vermillion and Woodford counties, is actively working to gain perspective on the views of the people of central Illinois.

“Our legislative cycle ended in early June this year,” Barickman said. “I’m using this time to meet with my constituents to keep my pulse on the views from people in central Illinois before we come back and reconvene.”

As far as this past cycle goes, Barickman indicates that he views it as kind of a “mixed bag.” While there were plenty of positives to take away from the cycle, Barickman also feels that there are some negatives to take away from it as well.

“I view this cycle as kind of a mixed bag,” Barickman said. “There was some very negative stuff that passed. I think we were successful in defeating a number of tax increases from going into place, and we were able to adopt some very useful business reforms that should help keep and reform numerous jobs in our state.”

During the session, multiple laws, taxes and fees went into effect starting on July 1. Most notably, new taxes on gas, cigarettes, video games and other items were put into place.

Motor fuel tax doubled from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon. Diesel fuel has also increased from 40½ cents to 45½ cents total.

Because so many people use motor vehicles for transportation on the daily, Barickman sees this as one of the most controversial implementations in Springfield.

“I think the increase in the gas tax is certainly one of the most controversial issues of the spring,” Barickman said. “There were a number of other taxes increases floated by the governor, however. There is no tax payer that wants to pay more at the pump.”

Despite the mixed reactions from states taxpayers on the gas tax increase, Barickman explained that the tax dollars will be put toward improving the state’s infrastructure. He also feels as though there were many positives to be taken away from the elimination of some of the tax proposals for this session.

“While I understand the frustration with any taxes being put up, I think that this (gas) tax will be put to good use,” he said. “We were also successful in defeating a proposal that would tax the sale of real estate at a higher amount, and we were able to eliminate the Illinois Franchise Tax that businesses pay in Illinois. I think those two were a win in a tough environment.”

Another major issue in Illinois is public school funding, which Barickman has always been a strong advocate. Barickman feels that this process is headed in the right direction.

“School funding has been one of the bright spots for our state’s policy in the last few years,” Barickman said. “We have been able to help a lot of downstate schools by working with the administration to make sure the state is making the appropriate investments. The hope is to continually make improvements and ultimately have a positive impact on the classroom environment.”

While school funding is an issue that Barickman has always connected with, his priorities remain with trying to helping the state of Illinois as a whole.

“My priorities remain in creating some certainty in Illinois finances,” Barickman said. “We, unfortunately, see our state spend more money than it brings in. We have not in any meaningful way addressed our liabilities like our pension liabilities. We need to do more to retain the jobs that we have and attract the jobs we need for the Illinois economy.

“There is a lot that we need to do from the fiscal perspective and also the government perspective.”

With this being said, Barickman is still optimistic about the future ahead.

“I think there are some unknowns about the agenda that (Gov. JB) Pritzker may layout next year,” he said. “Some of the business reforms we were able to enact this year, however, are very significant. I think this shows that there is strength in our ideas. We are going to continue putting our ideas forward next year and keep them moving along.”