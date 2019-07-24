The Farmington City Council and the Farmington Township Board are expected to continue negotiations for purchase of the Township building.

The Farmington Municipal Building, 322 E. Fort St., is in need of costly repairs, and the City is looking into potentially purchasing the Township Office, 141 E. Vernon St., to house city offices. The City would expand the building and share the space with the Township.

If the City proceeds with these plans, the former Ulm’s Veterinary Clinic building on 171 E. Vernon St., would possibly be purchased to house the Farmington Police Department.

The Township Board held a special meeting Monday evening to further discuss the City’s plans.

Supervisor Tim Haley said trustees had agreed to move forward under the agreement that the Township would not pay rent or utilities. Since that time, Haley has heard the City is, in fact, expecting rent.

The Township’s monthly expenses are about $720 a month, which includes mortgage and utilities. Insurance on the building costs $1,700 a year.

“One of the reasons we wanted to go forward with this was to save tax payers’ money,” commented Trustee Linda Bearden.

Haley noted that a rent of $250 a month would save approximately $5,000 a year.

Trustee Richard Hitchcock said he believed even $250 a month to be too steep as the Township would only use the building a fraction of the time, “To me, rent is not a deal breaker but it needs to be a modest amount.”

Mayor Kent Kowal was present at the meeting and said the City’s latest offer was $400 per month for rent with the City being responsible for upkeep, insurance and utilities; Haley said the amount had lowered to $300 just before the City Council’s last meeting July 15.

Current proposal plans show the Township using about one third of the building with a separate entrance from the City offices.

Trustees agreed to enter back into negotiations to settle on a fair rent amount; Haley and Alderman Kenn Stufflebeam are expected to meet to work on the new proposal.

The Township may vote on the matter at the next regular meeting Aug. 12.