CUBA-Cuba Church of the Nazarene will hold their annual Vacation Bible School with a “Ship Wrecked” theme Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 6 to 8:16 p.m. daily.

A family fun time is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

All children and family members are invited.

The VBS program will be held Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. for all kids and family members who want to attend.

The church address is 605 South Third Street in Cuba.

Contact Pastor Don Southerd, (309) 547-4171 for information.