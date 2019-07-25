Thursday

Jul 25, 2019 at 6:00 AM


Some people just don't get it.

Editor,

 

Some people just don't get it. 

 

HOW CAN YOU EVER FORGET THAT YOUR BABY/CHILD/PET, is in the car with you?!! 

 

Shame on you. 

 

Some people put a sign in their back window that says "baby on board"...Well, duh, put this sign on your car dash, drivers side window,  or mirror. 

 

Put a picture of you baby taped to the radio button. 

 

There's a lot of ways this situation could be resolved, in an inexpensive way.

 

Common sense is all you need.

 

AND, PUT DOWN YOUR CELL PHONE! 

 

I just cringe, whenever I hear of another incident of this happening.

 

Thanks for letting me get this off my chest,

 

Sonja Goyen