MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man will return to court next week in a child sex case.

Cesar Carillo-Cruz, 34, Monmouth, made his first appearance in the case on July 18 before Chief Circuit Judge David Vancil Jr.

Online Warren County court records say prosecutors filed a charge of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against Carillo-Cruz via an arrest warrant issued July 10. The offense allegedly happened in 2014. He posted the $10,000 bond and was released from custody on July 17 and is seeking to hire a private attorney to represent him in the case. The charge, if he is convicted, carries a mandatory prison sentence of up to 60 years. Carillo-Cruz will return to court for a first appearance at 10 a.m. Aug. 1.



Check galesburg.com for more on this story.